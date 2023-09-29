Andhra Pradesh governor , CM hail Swaminathan’s contribution to farm sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Governor, the Chief Minister and several other leaders condoled the demise of MS Swaminathan, the Father of the Green Revolution in India. In his condolence message, Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Padma Vibhushan Swaminathan. The Governor said, “Swaminathan is a world-renowned agronomist, agriculture scientist, plant geneticist, administrator and humanitarian, who is widely known as a global leader of the green revolution for his role in introducing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice in India.”

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his message, expressed grief over the passing away of Swaminathan, whose verdant vision has changed the rural landscape. “I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan garu, the father of India’s Green Revolution. His dedication and commitment to feeding the nation transformed agriculture in India. In current times, when the thrust needs to be on increasing production to meet growing consumption, Dr Swaminathan’s work and legacy will continue to guide and inspire all of us,” he posted on his official X handle.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said he was saddened by the loss of Swaminathan, whose priceless contribution to agricultural research and innovation significantly altered the course of history. “Swaminathan will be remembered for his pioneering role in advancing India’s agricultural potential, rescuing millions from the grip of hunger, and bringing about a transformative change in the lives of our citizens,” he tweeted.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the demise of Swaminathan. “I pray to the Lord Parameswara that his soul rest in peace. The farmers and agricultural experts of the country will never forget the efforts made by Swaminathan in bringing the required food grains to meet the needs of the growing population of our country,” he said in his condolence message.

VIJAYAWADA: The Governor, the Chief Minister and several other leaders condoled the demise of MS Swaminathan, the Father of the Green Revolution in India. In his condolence message, Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Padma Vibhushan Swaminathan. The Governor said, “Swaminathan is a world-renowned agronomist, agriculture scientist, plant geneticist, administrator and humanitarian, who is widely known as a global leader of the green revolution for his role in introducing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice in India.” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his message, expressed grief over the passing away of Swaminathan, whose verdant vision has changed the rural landscape. “I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan garu, the father of India’s Green Revolution. His dedication and commitment to feeding the nation transformed agriculture in India. In current times, when the thrust needs to be on increasing production to meet growing consumption, Dr Swaminathan’s work and legacy will continue to guide and inspire all of us,” he posted on his official X handle. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said he was saddened by the loss of Swaminathan, whose priceless contribution to agricultural research and innovation significantly altered the course of history. “Swaminathan will be remembered for his pioneering role in advancing India’s agricultural potential, rescuing millions from the grip of hunger, and bringing about a transformative change in the lives of our citizens,” he tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the demise of Swaminathan. “I pray to the Lord Parameswara that his soul rest in peace. The farmers and agricultural experts of the country will never forget the efforts made by Swaminathan in bringing the required food grains to meet the needs of the growing population of our country,” he said in his condolence message.