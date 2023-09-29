Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC seeks report on poor amenities in Allavaram boys’ residential school

Besides, the court also directed the government officials to create basic facilities for the students in the residential school and college for boys at Allavaram.

Published: 29th September 2023 09:43 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that Dr BR Ambedkar Residential School for Boys and Junior College in Allavaram mandal of Konaseema district lacks basic facilities and a plea for better amenities, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Principal District Judge, Rajamahendravaram to visit the school, inspect the facilities and submit a report. Besides, the court also directed the government officials to create basic facilities for the students in the residential school and college for boys at Allavaram.

It issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Social Welfare), Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary, District Collector of Konaseema, principal of residential school/college and directed them to file counter with full details. Further hearing of the case was adjourned to October 18.
Taking note of the abysmal conditions in the residential school and college of Allavaram mandal, advocate P Babji filed the PIL, in which he mentioned the difficulties being faced by students.

Dr BR Ambedkar Residential School for Boys and Junior College

