Guntur GGH to start liver transplantation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur GGH is all set to create a new record by introducing liver transplantation surgeries soon at the hospital, announced Guntur Medical College Principal Dr Jeevan Pradeep at an awareness rally held by the medical students emphasising on the importance of organ donation, on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jeevan stressed on the need to dispell the misconception and stigma about organ donation.

“Guntur GGH has a great history as it was the first state-run hospital in which the first-ever heart transplantation surgery was conducted in the State. As many as three heart transplant surgeries, 21 kidney transplantation surgeries, and several knee replacement surgeries have been conducted successfully at the hospital,” he maintained.

He further observed that as per the instructions of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a team of doctors and specialists visited the hospital infrastructure earlier this week. Special wards and required equipment have already been set up for liver transplantation and will be opened in the near future, he added.

Dr Jeevan Pradeep also suggested the medical students, who participated in the rally, to take necessary action to increase awareness on organ donation.Over 1200 medical students from various institutions participated in the rally.

