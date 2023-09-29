Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur GGH to start liver transplantation

Guntur GGH is all set to create a new record by introducing liver transplantation surgeries soon at the hospital

Published: 29th September 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur GGH
By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur GGH is all set to create a new record by introducing liver transplantation surgeries soon at the hospital, announced Guntur Medical College Principal Dr Jeevan Pradeep at an awareness rally held by the medical students emphasising on the importance of organ donation, on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jeevan stressed on the need to dispell the misconception and stigma about organ donation.

“Guntur GGH has a great history as it was the first state-run hospital in which the first-ever heart transplantation surgery was conducted in the State. As many as three heart transplant surgeries, 21 kidney transplantation surgeries, and several knee replacement surgeries have been conducted successfully at the hospital,” he maintained.

He further observed that as per the instructions of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a team of doctors and specialists visited the hospital infrastructure earlier this week. Special wards and required equipment have already been set up for liver transplantation and will be opened in the near future, he added.

Dr Jeevan Pradeep also suggested the medical students, who participated in the rally, to take necessary action to increase awareness on organ donation.Over 1200 medical students from various institutions participated in the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp