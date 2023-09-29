Home States Andhra Pradesh

Herd of wild elephants ransacks school in Andhra Pradesh

The herd damaged the wall, door and furniture of Sri Satya Kailash School. The jumbos also knocked down a few tins of paint meant for the renovation of the school.

Published: 29th September 2023

The herd of wild elephants destroyed the furniture in a private school on the outskirts of Raminaiduvalasa in Parvathipuram on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Fear gripped Raminaiduvalasa and the surrounding villages under Jiyyammavalasa mandal in the district as a herd of seven elephants ransacked a private school early on Thursday. The herd damaged the wall, door and furniture of Sri Satya Kailash School. The jumbos also knocked down a few tins of paint meant for the renovation of the school.

Kurupam range forest officials reached the spot after receiving information and sounded a high alert in the village.“We have been continuously monitoring the movement of the elephants and alerting locals through megaphones to avoid man-animal conflicts,” forest officials said to TNIE.

The herd, comprising eight elephants at a point of time, has been creating havoc on the outskirts of Raminaiduvalasa. Later, a male tusker, which separated from the herd, has been causing terror.

