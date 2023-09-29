Herd of wild elephants ransacks school in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Fear gripped Raminaiduvalasa and the surrounding villages under Jiyyammavalasa mandal in the district as a herd of seven elephants ransacked a private school early on Thursday. The herd damaged the wall, door and furniture of Sri Satya Kailash School. The jumbos also knocked down a few tins of paint meant for the renovation of the school.

Kurupam range forest officials reached the spot after receiving information and sounded a high alert in the village.“We have been continuously monitoring the movement of the elephants and alerting locals through megaphones to avoid man-animal conflicts,” forest officials said to TNIE.

The herd, comprising eight elephants at a point of time, has been creating havoc on the outskirts of Raminaiduvalasa. Later, a male tusker, which separated from the herd, has been causing terror.

