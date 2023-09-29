Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Vahana Mithra aid today

With the Rs 275.93 crore to be disbursed on Friday, the State government has provided a total financial assistance of Rs 1,301.89 crore to eligible auto and cab owners in the State under the scheme.

Published: 29th September 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 2,75,931 beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme, with the click of a button at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada city on Friday.

With the Rs 275.93 crore to be disbursed on Friday, the State government has provided a total financial assistance of Rs 1,301.89 crore to eligible auto and cab owners in the State under the scheme. Each beneficiary has got a total financial assistance of Rs 50,000 in the last 50 months.

The YSRC government introduced the scheme to support the families of auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers and assist them in meeting their expenses towards insurance premium and vehicle maintenance cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Vahana Mithra scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp