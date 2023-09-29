Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Vahana Mithra aid today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 2,75,931 beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme, with the click of a button at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada city on Friday. With the Rs 275.93 crore to be disbursed on Friday, the State government has provided a total financial assistance of Rs 1,301.89 crore to eligible auto and cab owners in the State under the scheme. Each beneficiary has got a total financial assistance of Rs 50,000 in the last 50 months. The YSRC government introduced the scheme to support the families of auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers and assist them in meeting their expenses towards insurance premium and vehicle maintenance cost.