Last rites of AP soldier held with military honours

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The last rites of 25-year-old Purama Goparaju, a Lance Naik who died in the line of duty in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan, were conducted with full military honours in the presence of his relatives and locals at his native village Pallekola of Bhattiprolu mandal in Bapatla district on Thursday. His mortal remains reached the village on Wednesday night.

Member of the Sixth Madras Unit, Goparaju joined the army and served the country for seven years. He was posted at the Jaisalmer border in Rajasthan where he reportedly suffered cardiac arrest and died in the line of duty on September 24.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, local leaders, public representatives, and officials took part in the last rites and paid homage to Goparaju.Nagarjuna said, ‘’The sacrifice of Goparaju at such a young age is an act of bravery, which will inspire the youth of the country.’’

He also assured the family of all sort of required support from the State government. Youngest among four siblings, Goparaju was inspired by his elder sister, who is serving in the Indian Army as a CRPF soldier. While two siblings joined the army, the other two brothers took up farming in the village. Villagers recall their association with Raju, saying he was a humble person, always ready to help the needy.

