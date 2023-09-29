Home States Andhra Pradesh

Last rites of AP soldier held with military honours

Member of the Sixth Madras Unit, Goparaju joined the army and served the country for seven years.

Published: 29th September 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Last rites of 25-year-old Lance Naik Purama Goparaju

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The last rites of 25-year-old Purama Goparaju, a Lance Naik who died in the line of duty in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan, were conducted with full military honours in the presence of his relatives and locals at his native village Pallekola of Bhattiprolu mandal in Bapatla district on Thursday. His mortal remains reached the village on Wednesday night.

Member of the Sixth Madras Unit, Goparaju joined the army and served the country for seven years. He was posted at the Jaisalmer border in Rajasthan where he reportedly suffered cardiac arrest and died in the line of duty on September 24.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, local leaders, public representatives, and officials took part in the last rites and paid homage to Goparaju.Nagarjuna said, ‘’The sacrifice of Goparaju at such a young age is an act of bravery, which will inspire the youth of the country.’’

He also assured the family of all sort of required support from the State government. Youngest among four siblings, Goparaju was inspired by his elder sister, who is serving in the Indian Army as a CRPF soldier. While two siblings joined the army, the other two brothers took up farming in the village. Villagers recall their association with Raju, saying he was a humble person, always ready to help the needy.

Elder sister’s journey inspired Purama to join army

Youngest among four siblings, Purama Goparaju was inspired by his elder sister, who is serving in the Indian Army as a CRPF soldier. While two siblings joined the army, the other two brothers took up farming in the village. Villagers recall their association with Raju, saying he was a humble person, always ready to help the needy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Purama Goparaju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp