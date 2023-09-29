Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seven AP varsities figure in global rankings

THE World University Rankings 2024: JNTUA among 91 Indian institutions feature in the top 1,000 varsities band

Published: 29th September 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, study, education, degree

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as seven universities, including four government universities, from Andhra Pradesh made it into the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) ranked 34 among 91 Indian institutions that made to top 1,000 colleges across the globe. JNTUA finished in the 801-1000 category. Acharya Nagarjuna University secured national 58th rank and landed in 1201-1500 global rank band. KLU and SVU were placed in 1202-1500 category, while AU, GITAM, and Vignan stood in 1501+ global ranking band.

Times Higher Education, a London-based and world’s most reputed ranking organisation, has released the World University Rankings 2024 on Wednesday. This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 citation across 16.5 million research publication and included survey responses from 86,402 scholars globally from more than 2,673 institutions. With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most represented nation.  JNTUA secured 28.9 points in teaching, 14.1 in research environment, 60.7 in research quality, 17.5 in industry, and 19.6 in international outlook and overall points of 32.7-36.9.

Acharya Nagarjuna University, KLU, and Sri Venkateswara University secured overall points of 22.8-28.2, ANU got 34.6 in teaching, 11.7 in research environment, 31.4 in research quality, 23.8 in industry, and 25.6 in international outlook. KLU secured 22.4 in teaching, 11.1 in research environment, 52 in research quality, 16.6 in industry, 21.5 in international outlook and SVU got 36.8 in teaching, 11.3 in research quality, 20.9 in industry, 31.5 in international outlook. The remaining AU, GITAM, and Vignan University got overall points of 9.7-22.7.

The rankings were also based on total number of Full Time Equivalent (FTE) students, number of students per staff, international students, and female and male students ratio. Elated by ANU securing good scores and ranking, university Vice Chancellor Prof. Raja Sekhar attributed this achievement to the teaching staff, and students who are working tirelessly with colleagues around the world to achieve these ranks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh World University Rankings 2024 Times Higher Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp