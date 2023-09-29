Seven AP varsities figure in global rankings

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as seven universities, including four government universities, from Andhra Pradesh made it into the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) ranked 34 among 91 Indian institutions that made to top 1,000 colleges across the globe. JNTUA finished in the 801-1000 category. Acharya Nagarjuna University secured national 58th rank and landed in 1201-1500 global rank band. KLU and SVU were placed in 1202-1500 category, while AU, GITAM, and Vignan stood in 1501+ global ranking band.

Times Higher Education, a London-based and world’s most reputed ranking organisation, has released the World University Rankings 2024 on Wednesday. This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 citation across 16.5 million research publication and included survey responses from 86,402 scholars globally from more than 2,673 institutions. With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most represented nation. JNTUA secured 28.9 points in teaching, 14.1 in research environment, 60.7 in research quality, 17.5 in industry, and 19.6 in international outlook and overall points of 32.7-36.9.

Acharya Nagarjuna University, KLU, and Sri Venkateswara University secured overall points of 22.8-28.2, ANU got 34.6 in teaching, 11.7 in research environment, 31.4 in research quality, 23.8 in industry, and 25.6 in international outlook. KLU secured 22.4 in teaching, 11.1 in research environment, 52 in research quality, 16.6 in industry, 21.5 in international outlook and SVU got 36.8 in teaching, 11.3 in research quality, 20.9 in industry, 31.5 in international outlook. The remaining AU, GITAM, and Vignan University got overall points of 9.7-22.7.

The rankings were also based on total number of Full Time Equivalent (FTE) students, number of students per staff, international students, and female and male students ratio. Elated by ANU securing good scores and ranking, university Vice Chancellor Prof. Raja Sekhar attributed this achievement to the teaching staff, and students who are working tirelessly with colleagues around the world to achieve these ranks.

