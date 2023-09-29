TDP ran away from taking part in discussion on scams: Govt Whip

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC ridiculed that the TDP had run away from the State Assembly as it would get caught for its corrupt activities, if it took part in a discussion on the skill development and fibernet project scams in the House.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Government Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the Assembly had to take up Question Hour as per the procedure. “The TDP did not allow the Question Hour to be taken up and insisted that the House discuss the arrest of their leader N Chandrababu Naidu. Though we expressed our readiness for discussion, the TDP created ruckus in the House and even boycotted Business Advisory Committee meeting,’’ he deplored.

Srikanth Reddy alleged that the TDP resorted to cheap tricks in the name of adjournment motions. He felt that the TDP should have participated in the discussion, if it strongly believes that the former Chief Minister was not involved in any corruption.

“The TDP, which ran away from the State Assembly, held a mock session at its party office and with the help of its friendly-media tried to show that nothing had happened. They even tried to hijack the telecast of Assembly proceedings through their PowerPoint presentations on the projects,’’ the Government Whip alleged.

