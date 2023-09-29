Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP ran away from taking part in discussion on scams: Govt Whip

Srikanth Reddy alleged that the TDP resorted to cheap tricks in the name of adjournment motions.

Published: 29th September 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy (File Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC ridiculed that the TDP had run away from the State Assembly as it would get caught for its corrupt activities, if it took part in a discussion on the skill development and fibernet project scams in the House.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Government Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the Assembly had to take up Question Hour as per the procedure. “The TDP did not allow the Question Hour to be taken up and insisted that the House discuss the arrest of their leader N Chandrababu Naidu. Though we expressed our readiness for discussion, the TDP created ruckus in the House and even boycotted Business Advisory Committee meeting,’’ he deplored.

Srikanth Reddy alleged that the TDP resorted to cheap tricks in the name of adjournment motions. He felt that the TDP should have participated in the discussion, if it strongly believes that the former Chief Minister was not involved in any corruption.

“The TDP, which ran away from the State Assembly, held a mock session at its party office and with the help of its friendly-media tried to show that nothing had happened. They even tried to hijack the telecast of Assembly proceedings through their PowerPoint presentations on the projects,’’ the Government Whip alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Gadikota Srikanth Reddy Chandrababu Naidu APSSDC scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp