Andhra Pradesh CM’s focus on health services in rural areas commended

Published: 30th September 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Department Director Harsh Mangla lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiatives in expansion of medical services to remote villages and provision of services of specialist family physicians in rural areas.

As part of the Ayushman Bhava programme of the Centre, he participated in a voluntary blood donation camp organised at KL University in Vaddeswaram of Guntur district on Friday.Harsh Mangla said the Centre and State governments are undertaking several programmes to provide free medical services to people in remote villages.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas praised the students of  KL University, who came forward to donate blood. APVVP Commissioner Venkateswar, NHM State programme manager D Venkata Ravikrishna, CAO Ganapathi Rao, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha State Nodal Officer Shyamala and other officials were present.Later, Harsh Mangla attended a video conference with all DM&HOs on Ayushman Bhava programme at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri.

Jagan Mohan Reddy

