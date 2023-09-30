Home States Andhra Pradesh

ANU organises seminar on welfare & development

ANU

Acharya Nagarjuna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Welfare and development are equally important for any society and the well-being of the people, opined Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice Chancellor Prof Raja Sekhar. On Friday at Acharya Nagarjuna University, a seminar on Welfare and Development was held by Openminds on ‘for Better Today’ in which experts discussed the measures to be taken to ensure both aspects benefit the public.

The V-C said that the development of a State is not measured by multi-storeyed buildings but by the welfare of people and improvement in the living standard of the poor. “Various countries including France is spending 31%, and America 30% of the total budget for welfare schemes, while AP is spending 22% and the negative comments being made regarding this are meaningless,” he added.Former V-C of  NUEPA Prof Tilak B Jandhyala, V-C of Dr BR Ambedkar University Prof N Venkata Rao and Open Minds president N Rajasekhar Reddy were present.

