AP govt witnesses growth in liquor sale, excise revenue escalates to Rs 23,785 crore

The excise revenue, which was at Rs 17,473 crore in 2019-20, escalated to Rs 23,785 crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the government claimed to be taking measures to reduce the consumption levels of alcohol in the State, the excise revenue saw a gradual growth year-by-year. The excise revenue, which was at Rs 17,473 crore in 2019-20, escalated to Rs 23,785 crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

Going by the excise revenue, one would come to an understanding that there is growth in the sale of liquor in the State. The excise revenue, which was Rs 17,473.25 crore in 2019-20, saw a marginal increase in 2020-21 with Rs 17,890.01 crore. In the fiscal 2021-22, the excise revenue swelled to Rs 21,432.31 crore and in the last fiscal (2022-23) it stood at Rs 23,785.32 crore.

However, officials of the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), said that there was a decline in the sale of liquor due to the regulatory steps being taken up by the government to discourage tipplers.

Speaking to TNIE, APSBCL managing director D Vasudeva Reddy attributed the increase in excise revenue due to hike in prices of liquor. As the government is committed to reduction in the consumption of alcohol in the State, the prices of liquor were increased to discourage the alcohol addicts, he added.

