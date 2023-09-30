Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP ridicules AP Deputy CM’s claim on liquor

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju on Friday condemned the remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy against BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Raju ridiculed Narayana Swamy for claiming that there was no adulterated liquor in the State. “We will not keep quiet if people’s lives are at stake due to substandard and cheap liquor. A CBI inquiry should be conducted into the liquor scam,” he demanded.

He alleged that Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had gone back on his election promise of implementing total prohibition in the State. “It is pity that the State government is making borrowings on liquor sales,” he observed.

