Chandrababu Naidu mentally strong & active in jail: Former AP minister Narayana

Alleging that the YSRC government had foisted a false case and arrested the former Chief Minister, Narayana said he discussed the people’s issues with Naidu in jail.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Despite being in remand in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case,  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is mentally strong and always thinks about the future of the State and the well-being of the people, said former minister P Narayana. Along with Nara Bhuvaneswari and Nara Brahmani, he met Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Friday during Mulakat.

Speaking to the media later, Narayana asserted that the people will teach a fitting lesson to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the ensuing elections for its vindictive politics. “The entire nation is observing the psychic behaviour of Jagan. There is no room for political vendetta in a democracy. Ultimately, the truth will prevail,” he said.  

Alleging that the YSRC government had foisted a false case and arrested the former Chief Minister, Narayana said he discussed the people’s issues with Naidu in jail. The TDP chief, who is active, exhorted TDP cadres to question the ‘cruel rule’ of the YSRC and expose its failures on all fronts. Denying irregularities in the alignment of Amaravati Inner Ring Road, the former minister said he had lost land worth `7 crore in it.

