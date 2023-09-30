CID likely to serve notice on TDP leader Nara Lokesh in ring road case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) is likely to serve a notice on TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for questioning him in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case.

The move comes after the High Court of Andhra Pradesh allowed the probe agency to issue notice to Lokesh under CrPC Section 41 (A), while disposing off the anticipatory bail petition filed by the TDP general secretary, who was named as accused number 14 in the case.

Justice K Suresh Reddy said the submission would be recorded and the petition would be disposed off as there was no immediate possibility of the APCID arresting the petitioner. He added the CID has to take permission from the court under Section 41(A)(4) of CrPC if it wanted to arrest Lokesh.

Lokesh’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas argued that the probe agency might arrest his client with a mala fide intention even if he cooperated in the investigation. He said the CID was levelling allegations against the petitioner without proper evidence.

Stating that the sleuths might issue a notice to the petitioner just one day in advance, the counsel sought the court to pass orders directing the investigation agency to allow adequate time for the petitioner to appear before the CID after serving the notice.

The court said the petitioner can approach it if he apprehends arrest without following due procedure. In his anticipatory bail plea, Lokesh accused the CID of filing a case against him with a mala fide intention based on a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA in April 2022.

He maintained that his name was added to the FIR as he was residing with his father N Chandrababu Naidu in realtor Lingamaneni Ramesh’s guest house. The TDP secretary asserted that he was in no way involved in the IRR case under the capacity of a minister or otherwise. He also pointed out that the court had granted anticipatory bail to the other accused in the case.

No arrest till Oct 4

The HC posted hearing in Lokesh’s anticipatory bail plea in the Fibernet case to Oct 4 and ordered the CID not to arrest him in APSSDC case till Oct 4

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) is likely to serve a notice on TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for questioning him in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case. The move comes after the High Court of Andhra Pradesh allowed the probe agency to issue notice to Lokesh under CrPC Section 41 (A), while disposing off the anticipatory bail petition filed by the TDP general secretary, who was named as accused number 14 in the case. Justice K Suresh Reddy said the submission would be recorded and the petition would be disposed off as there was no immediate possibility of the APCID arresting the petitioner. He added the CID has to take permission from the court under Section 41(A)(4) of CrPC if it wanted to arrest Lokesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lokesh’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas argued that the probe agency might arrest his client with a mala fide intention even if he cooperated in the investigation. He said the CID was levelling allegations against the petitioner without proper evidence. Stating that the sleuths might issue a notice to the petitioner just one day in advance, the counsel sought the court to pass orders directing the investigation agency to allow adequate time for the petitioner to appear before the CID after serving the notice. The court said the petitioner can approach it if he apprehends arrest without following due procedure. In his anticipatory bail plea, Lokesh accused the CID of filing a case against him with a mala fide intention based on a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA in April 2022. He maintained that his name was added to the FIR as he was residing with his father N Chandrababu Naidu in realtor Lingamaneni Ramesh’s guest house. The TDP secretary asserted that he was in no way involved in the IRR case under the capacity of a minister or otherwise. He also pointed out that the court had granted anticipatory bail to the other accused in the case. No arrest till Oct 4 The HC posted hearing in Lokesh’s anticipatory bail plea in the Fibernet case to Oct 4 and ordered the CID not to arrest him in APSSDC case till Oct 4