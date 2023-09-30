CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Jagananna Suraksha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha’, a programme scheduled to hold 10,574 free health camps across the State for 45 days.The programme was launched from the CM’s Camp Office here on Friday.The programme is intended to cover 1.67 crore families by providing services of 5,000 doctors, 14 types of diagnostic kits and 172 types of medicines to the people in every nook and corner of the State.

Stating that it is a new chapter in preventive care, the CM said that orientation programmes have been conducted to the Collectors and, division and secretariat level staff to coordinate the programme at the grassroot-level.He disclosed that their government has set up 10,032 village clinics in the limits of secretariats in each village in the State and kept available health services in 542 Urban Health centres in municipal areas.

The Chief Minister emphasised that they introduced a flagship programme of the government’s Family Physician concept by setting up two PHCs in each mandal by allocating one 104 vehicles, and two doctors in each PHC.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that they also increased the Aarogyasri procedures from 1,056 to 3,256 and also increased network hospitals from 915 to 2,200 for the sake of the poor in the State.

“Under this new programme, health profiles of citizens will be mapped besides creating awareness of Dr YSR Aarogyasri and Aarogya Aasara’s services. The needy are referred to Aarogyasri network hospitals. Besides facilitating proper health care services for various ailments to the citizens across the State, the government is paying special attention to pregnant women, lactating mothers and other anaemic patients by providing medicine and other food supplements.The government has started the programme of identifying health issues of every household and creating awareness on health camps from September 15,” Jagan stated.

Taking health services to people

Phase-1 Door-to-door awareness campaign

A team consisting of volunteers and public representatives, will create awareness on the programme 15 days prior to the launch

Phase-2 Free health screening to people

As many as seven tests will be conducted at each household by CHO, ANM and ASHA workers in coordination with the volunteers and recorded in Aarogya Suraksha App and tokens will be handed over 14 days prior to the camp

Phase-3 awareness on health camp

A team consisting of volunteers and public representatives will once again visit each household in every village three days prior to the health camp to create awareness on the programme

Phase-4 Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme

Health camps will be organised in 10,032 village health clinics under the supervision of MROs/ MPDOs and 542 urban health clinics under the supervision of municipal commissioners between September 30 and November 15

Phase-5 follow-up on chronic patients recommended by docs

Family doctors, volunteers,CHO and ANM of the village will handhold the chronic patients and those recommended by doctors for further treatment in the health camps by referring to Aarogyasri network hospitals and ensuring that they get proper treatment

