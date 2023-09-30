Andhra Pradesh HC posts Naidu’s bail plea in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case on Oct 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday posted the hearing of anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case on October 3.Naidu approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the APCID filed a petition seeking Prisoner Transit warrant against Naidu in the IRR case.

When the petition came up for hearing on Friday, Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra informed that the petitioner’s wife had paid Rs 27 lakh as rent to Lingamaneni Ramesh on June 10, 2109, which is prior to the filing of case by the CID.

The CID had alleged that Ramesh gave his guest house on Karakatta to Naidu for stay without any rent in lieu of favouring him in the Inner Ring Road alignment. “The CID is finding fault over payment of the amount as rent and it is not the fault of the petitioner that Ramesh had not shown the Rs 27 lakh in his income tax returns,” he contended.

Luthra said the CID should have served notices on Naidu and his family members for seeking any queries on the rent payment. “The investigating officers have not done so and they are seeking custodial interrogation of Naidu, which is not right,” he argued.

Luthra said the land purchased by Heritage Foods (owned by the family members of Naidu) was 4 km away from the proposed alignment of the Inner Ring Road. He further informed the court that Heritage had purchased the land on March 24, 2014 and by that time there was no clarity as to who would become the CM of the State.

“There is no rule that a person should be arrested in every case registered against him. It should be considered that Naidu is deemed to be in custody in the case as a bail petition has been filed,” he argued.

Representing the CID, Advocate General S Sriram said the investigating agency should seek police custody within 15 days of the arrest. “If Naidu is considered deemed to be in judicial custody, the investigating agency cannot take the petitioner into custody for questioning, which will hamper the probe,” he said.

Sriram said though only ineligible firms had filed bids for designing the IRR, no attempt was made to amend the rules to invite fresh bids.The suggestion of the then Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner to invite fresh bids was ignored. Sriram contended.

