Prakasam to get two additional tribal hospitals

Through this, additional wards, rooms and operation theatres are being made available to provide best medical services to the public.

Newly constructed additional block building in Cumbham CHC I Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To provide better medical services to the tribal people, the State government has upgraded two Government Community Health Centres as ‘Tribal Hospitals’ and orders were issued in this regard recently. With the initiative from local MLA Anna Rambabu, the State Health Ministry has issued orders on September 23 stating that the Cumbham Government Community Health Centre and the Giddaluru Community Health Centre are upgraded as Tribal Hospitals.

With this upgrade, both hospitals will get additional medical staff, equipment and other infrastructural facilities for providing better medical services to the tribal communities in and around areas of Giddaluru assembly constituency.It is to be noted that eight months ago, the State has upgraded CHCs in Pedda Dornala, Markapur and Yerragondapalem (Y Palem) into tribal hospitals.

According to Superintendent of Cumbham Hospital Dr Siva Nayak, the authorities have already taken up infrastructural development works at the Cumbham CHC and is being upgraded into a 50-bedded facility.
Meanwhile, the authorities are further focused on improving infrastructural facilities under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme with Rs 3 crore funds. Through this, additional wards, rooms and operation theatres are being made available to provide best medical services to the public. Giddaluru CHC will also get additional funds soon.

