Strive to make a clean sweep in next elections: AP Education Minister to YSRC cadres

Published: 30th September 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other leaders take part in a YSRC meeting in Vizianagaram | Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday exhorted the YSRC rank and file to work with dedication to make a clean sweep in Vizianagaram district in the ensuing elections like in 2019. “The coming few months are very crucial for the YSRC rank and file to accomplish the ‘Mission 175’ of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next elections. Hence, all the leaders should work with unity by setting aside their differences if any, for the victory of the YSRC in all the Assembly seats in the district, he averred.

The YSRC extensive meeting was held at a private function hall in Vizianagaram.Botcha, YSRC North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora, district YSRC president Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Seenu), MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other party leaders of the erstwhile combined Vizianagaram district attended the meeting.

Subba Reddy urged the party rank and file to highlight the development achieved by the State in the last 50 months under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government as part of ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ campaign. Coordinated efforts should also be made to ensure the success of Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme.

“We should explain the YSRC government’s  novel welfare schemes covering all sections of the society to the people as part of ‘Why AP needs Jagan’. At the same time, the scams of previous TDP regime should be exposed, besides the large scale corruption of Naidu, who was involved in several scams,” Subba Reddy said.

He underlined the need for better coordination between the party rank and file to repeat the good show of YSRC in 2024. “Leaders are not permanent, but party is permanent. Hence, all the leaders should work unitedly by putting an end to internal squabbles if any to make a clean sweep in the district in the ensuing elections,” he added.

