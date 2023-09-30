Home States Andhra Pradesh

Surveyor held for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in AP

The accused was identified as Allam Ranga Swamy, who was working as a mandal surveyor at Kanigiri Mandal Tahsildar Office in the district.

Published: 30th September 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a mandal surveyor red-handedly for demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 to do an official favour on Friday. The accused was identified as Allam Ranga Swamy, who was working as a mandal surveyor at Kanigiri Mandal Tahsildar Office in the district.

According to ACB DSP V Srinivasa Rao, Kakarla Srinivasulu, a resident of Guravaji peta village in Kanigiri mandal, approached the tainted official requesting him to survey his ancestral lands a few months ago. However, Ranga Swamy demanded a bribe amount of Rs 50,000 initially.

Later on persuasion, the official agreed to accept Rs 30,000. Not willing to pay, the victim approached the ACB officials, following which the sleuths laid a trap to catch the tainted official. On Friday, the farmer gave him the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 and ACB officers caught the surveyor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corruption bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp