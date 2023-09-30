Surveyor held for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in AP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a mandal surveyor red-handedly for demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 to do an official favour on Friday. The accused was identified as Allam Ranga Swamy, who was working as a mandal surveyor at Kanigiri Mandal Tahsildar Office in the district.

According to ACB DSP V Srinivasa Rao, Kakarla Srinivasulu, a resident of Guravaji peta village in Kanigiri mandal, approached the tainted official requesting him to survey his ancestral lands a few months ago. However, Ranga Swamy demanded a bribe amount of Rs 50,000 initially.

Later on persuasion, the official agreed to accept Rs 30,000. Not willing to pay, the victim approached the ACB officials, following which the sleuths laid a trap to catch the tainted official. On Friday, the farmer gave him the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 and ACB officers caught the surveyor.

