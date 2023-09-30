Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP indulged in false propaganda, alleges YSRC leader Sajjala Reddy

Reacting to the adverse comments of retired bureaucrats, Sajjala said they stooped to the level of street political leaders by making baseless allegations on the arrest of Naidu.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of playing the victim card to gain public sympathy in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam though he was involved in it.Addressing the media at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli, Sajjala alleged that TDP leaders were projecting the arrest of Naidu in the skill scam as illegal with the support of friendly media.

Describing Naidu as equal to one lakh of Goebbels, the YSRC leader said, “The TDP chief has indulged in false propaganda since the episode of NTR’s ouster. A section of media is giving wide publicity for the fake policies of Naidu and portraying the scams as programmes meant for the development of the State. The YSRC government has done nothing in the arrest of Naidu and there is no political vendetta in it.”

He alleged that TDP legislators had run away from the Assembly after the YSRC announced a discussion on the skill development scam.Reacting to the adverse comments of retired bureaucrats, Sajjala said they stooped to the level of street political leaders by making baseless allegations on the arrest of Naidu.The YSRC has clearly explained the genesis of skill development scam. “It is deplorable that Communist leaders are also terming Naidu’s arrest illegal, ignoring the facts in the skill development scam,” he observed.

