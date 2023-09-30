TDP to organise ‘Motha Mogiddam’ on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP, which has been organising different forms of protests since the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case on September 9, has come up with another novel protest ‘Motha Mogiddam’ on the lines of the one observed during the Covid-19 pandemic as a mark of solidarity with health officials and emergency workers, in response to the call given by the Prime Minister on March 22, 2020.

The TDP on Friday appealed to the people of the State to come out of their houses and offices at 7 pm on Saturday and beat utensils, ring bells, blow whistles and make other kinds of noise for five minutes as part of ‘Motha Mogiddam’ and express their solidarity to the former Chief Minister. Vehicle users are urged to stop their vehicles on the roadside and honk horns continuously for five minutes as part of ‘Motha Mogiddam’

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh posted the poster of ‘Motha Mogiddam’ on social media platform ‘X’. “Let us show how the people will react against the illegal arrest. Let us prove that we will not renege if false cases are foisted. This is the time to show that all the Telugu people are in support of Naidu. Let us raise the people’s voice in democratic manner on Saturday from 7 to 7.05 pm,” he tweeted.

In a release issued on Friday, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu called upon the people to express their support to Naidu by participating in ‘Motha Mogiddam’ in large numbers.Nara Bhuvaneswari, while stating that the silence of people validates the version of the YSRC government that the people are trusting the corruption charges foisted against Naidu, appealed to the people to break their silence and tell them that what they did against Naidu was a mistake.

Stating that democracy will be at stake if the irregularities of the rulers are not confronted, Naidu’s daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani felt that injustice will be unleashed particularly when people remain silent. “My appeal to the people is, you know well about Naidu. Tell them (government) that the illegal confinement of Naidu is wrong,” she said and wanted the people to express their protest by coming onto the streets and making noise by beating utensils.

