Andhra Pradesh’s intrusion into southern districts for polls raises concern

BERHAMPUR: The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has once again stirred controversy by allegedly enticing voters from bordering villages of southern Odisha to cast votes in their state. This incursion from Andhra Pradesh into districts like Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam has persisted since the 1960s, with no concrete resolution in sight.
As elections for Berhampur Parliamentary constituency in Odisha and Srikakulam PC, are scheduled for May 13, leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including those from YSR and TDP parties, are seen actively engaging voters in areas like Tumba, Buratal, Kuladi, Satapuri, Banjuasahi, and Gudikhala of Patrapur block in Ganjam, and Gangabada, Manikpatana of Gajapati district, adjacent to Ichchapuram mandal under Srikakulam.
As such, the border villages of Patrapur block are deprived of basic needs like power and water. Taking advantage of this, the Srikakulam administration has been coming to the rescue of the villagers time and again. They have also distributed ration cards and voter identity cards to Odisha villagers, urging them to cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh.
Despite warnings from local administration, instances of Odisha villagers participating in AP elections earlier have been reported, citing the lure of benefits promised by Andhra Pradesh.
In the last panchayat poll in AP, one Laxmi Sabar from Odisha won as ward member in Manikapatna village. Similarly a woman of Kuladi village of Patrapur block contested as ward member of T.Guranthi and a good number of people in T. Bramhapur, Jaipur in the block cast their votes in Andhra booths.
Though the Gajapati administration, conducted an on-spot review of the situation and also warned the local residents to refrain from taking help or participating in the elections conducted by neighbouring government, all that has gone unheeded.
The situation has aggravated due to the existence of dual ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and other identity proofs given by both the state government administration among border villagers, a matter that has not been adequately addressed by the Odisha government.
The villagers confidently say they will vote for people who pay heed to their needs, irrespective of whether they are from AP or Odisha.
Sarpanch of B. Nuagaon bordering AP, Mohan Rao emphasised the need for immediate action to curb this practice. “We are making efforts to convince people on the importance of casting votes in their home state Odisha,” said Rao.
In response, Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida assured to impose restrictions on intruding Andhra Pradesh officials during electioneering in border areas of Ganjam. In this regard a co-ordination meeting with Srikakulam administration was held, he said. However, he feigned ignorance about campaigning by AP leaders within Odisha boundaries. “We will ensure such practice is stopped. For smooth and fair election, another high level meeting with Srikakulam officials would be convened soon,” Parida added.