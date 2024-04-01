Andhra Pradesh’s intrusion into southern districts for polls raises concern

BERHAMPUR: The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has once again stirred controversy by allegedly enticing voters from bordering villages of southern Odisha to cast votes in their state. This incursion from Andhra Pradesh into districts like Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam has persisted since the 1960s, with no concrete resolution in sight.

As elections for Berhampur Parliamentary constituency in Odisha and Srikakulam PC, are scheduled for May 13, leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including those from YSR and TDP parties, are seen actively engaging voters in areas like Tumba, Buratal, Kuladi, Satapuri, Banjuasahi, and Gudikhala of Patrapur block in Ganjam, and Gangabada, Manikpatana of Gajapati district, adjacent to Ichchapuram mandal under Srikakulam.

As such, the border villages of Patrapur block are deprived of basic needs like power and water. Taking advantage of this, the Srikakulam administration has been coming to the rescue of the villagers time and again. They have also distributed ration cards and voter identity cards to Odisha villagers, urging them to cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite warnings from local administration, instances of Odisha villagers participating in AP elections earlier have been reported, citing the lure of benefits promised by Andhra Pradesh.

In the last panchayat poll in AP, one Laxmi Sabar from Odisha won as ward member in Manikapatna village. Similarly a woman of Kuladi village of Patrapur block contested as ward member of T.Guranthi and a good number of people in T. Bramhapur, Jaipur in the block cast their votes in Andhra booths.