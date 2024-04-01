Class 10 spot valuation to begin in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar announced that the spot valuation of SSC answer scripts will be commenced from April 1 to 8 in all the 26 Districts Head Quarters.

A total of 47,88,738 answer papers are to be evaluated by about 25,000 evaluators who are appointed for the purpose. Based on previous experiences, six previous venues were replaced with new spot valuation venues and all the measures were taken at the venues to ensure complete comfort amenities to the evaluators and medical assistance is kept available at all the venues in coordination with the Medical & Health Department in view of the summer weather and soaring temperatures.

He said the SSC Public Examinations, March 2024 were conducted successfully without any untoward incidents in 3,473 centres across all the State.