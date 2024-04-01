Pensions to be disbursed at secretariats in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders barring the government from engaging volunteers for the disbursal of social security pensions and other welfare benefits to the beneficiaries, the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) issued orders to utilise the services of all village and ward secretariat staff for pension disbursement.

In a circular released on Sunday, SERP chief executive officer (CEO) D Muralidhar Reddy issued guidelines for the disbursement of pensions during elections.

Noting that the pension disbursement through volunteers has been disabled, the circular stated that the financial assistance will be given at the village and ward secretariats only.

The staff will disburse the pension amount after duly obtaining Aadhaar Authentication (biometric/Iris/face).

In case of failure of Aadhaar authentication, pension will be disbursed by the welfare and education assistant and ward welfare development secretaries through the Real-time Beneficiary Identification System (RBIS) mode.

With respect to offline secretariats, devices used for pension disbursal will be mapped in MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners login.

All the village and ward secretariat staff have been directed to download the data and disburse pensions after duly obtaining the authentication.

Further, no publicity will be given about the disbursement of pensions. The staff have been asked to strictly adhere to Model Code of Conduct. Any deviation will be viewed seriously, the statement read.

Elaborating on the process of disbursement, the statement read, “The MPDOs and municipal commissioners will issue authorisation letters to the Panchayat secretary, welfare and education assistant in rural areas, and to ward administrative secretaries and ward welfare development secretaries in urban areas for carrying cash from banks to the village/ward secretariats. After withdrawing cash from the bank, they will hand it over to the village and ward secretariat staff for disbursement. A copy of the authorisation letters will be sent to the concerned returning officers.”