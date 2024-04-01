Several minority leaders from TDP join YSRC

NELLORE: A number of minority leaders in Atmakur jumped ship from the TDP and joined the YSRC at an event hosted at the camp office of sitting MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

This development comes after the State vice-president of the Telugu Rythu Union and other leaders from various associations also switched over to the YSRC.

Addressing the gathering, Vikram Reddy launched a scathing critique against the TDP, particularly for its alliance with the BJP.

He accused the saffron party of pursuing divisive policies such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which, he claimed, has prompted minorities to shift allegiance to the YSRC. Emphasising the YSRC government’s commitment to welfare of people, the MLA asserted that nearly all promises outlined in the party’s election manifesto have been fulfilled, with the schemes benefiting people across the State.