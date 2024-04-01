Several minority leaders from TDP join YSRC

NELLORE: A number of minority leaders in Atmakur jumped ship from the TDP and joined the YSRC at an event hosted at the camp office of sitting MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy.
This development comes after the State vice-president of the Telugu Rythu Union and other leaders from various associations also switched over to the YSRC.
Addressing the gathering, Vikram Reddy launched a scathing critique against the TDP, particularly for its alliance with the BJP.
He accused the saffron party of pursuing divisive policies such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which, he claimed, has prompted minorities to shift allegiance to the YSRC. Emphasising the YSRC government’s commitment to welfare of people, the MLA asserted that nearly all promises outlined in the party’s election manifesto have been fulfilled, with the schemes benefiting people across the State.
He exuded confidence that the widespread implementation of these programmes will secure a resounding victory for the YSRC in all 175 Assembly seats.
Vikram Reddy urged the new entrants and existing party members to intensify their efforts on the ground and rally support for the YSRC’s re-election campaign.
The recent surge in defections from the TDP in Atmakur may pose a significant setback for the opposition, particularly with the candidacy of former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy challenging the incumbent legislator in the constituency.