TTD to organise Ugadi Asthanam on April 9

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will host the grand celebration of Ugadi Asthanam at Srivari Temple on April 9.

The festivities will commence with Suprabatham, Shuddi, and Visesha Samarpana to Sri Malayappa Swamy and His consorts, followed by a procession along the Vimana Prakaram, offering of new silks to Mula Virat, pachanga shravana, and concluding with Ugadi Asthana at Bangaru Vakili, conducted by Agama pundits and archakas.

All Arjita Sevas such as Astadala Padmasa, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, and Arjita Brahmotsavam will be cancelled for the day. In view of the Koli Alwar Tirumanjanam at Srivari temple in connection with Telugu Ugadi on April 9, TTD has cancelled VIP breaks on April 2.

Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be held at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on April 4, in preparation for Ugadi Asthanam on April 9. The Tirumanjanam will take place Thursday morning from 7 am to 9 am. After purifying the temple premises, walls, roof, and worship materials with water, holy water mixed with spices will be spread throughout the temple. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan from 9.30 am onwards.

In commemoration of the 521st birth anniversary of Telugu Padakavitha Pitamaha Sri Thallapaka Annamacharya, a grand Melotsavam will be held under the auspices of the TTD Annamacharya Project on April 4 at Alipiri Pada Mandapam in Tirupati.

Artists from the Annamacharya project and bhajan mandals will perform Annamacharya’s ‘Saptagiri Sankirtana Gosthiganam’ starting from 6 am, followed by Metlapuja. Afterwards, the Bhajanaparas will climb Tirumala on foot, singing Sankeertans. Bhajan mandal artists from all over the State will participate in this programme.

As part of Annamacharya’s birth anniversary celebrations, a Goshtiganam and musical programme will be held at Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala on April 5.