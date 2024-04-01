Will Covid management influence LS polls outcome in Andhra Pradesh?

Four years later, we have the first post pandemic election. While the focus these days is on the electoral bonds and transparency, what must not be forgotten is that this will be the first post pandemic Lok Sabha election. The country goes to vote after having seen millions suffer during one of the worst health calamities ever in history. Is Covid-19 even an issue now? Will the voter look for how the government handles such a crisis where millions lost jobs, lakhs of people died, and thousands walked back home in peak summer?

The pandemic had catastrophic effects across the entire developed world and some of middle-income economies like Brazil, India and China. The surge in hospitalisations coupled with a shortage in medical supplies and health workers forced governments worldwide to innovate and devise strategies to minimise loss of lives as well as to contain the rapid spread of the disease. In India, the first phase seemed to have gone by without the kind of mayhem it caused in the West.

However, it was a deadly second phase that caused upwards of four million deaths by most credible estimates. It was the Andhra Pradesh government that was one of the first to invoke the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to take special measures to contain the outbreak. The State is credited with adopting some of the most novel practices in trying to alleviate the impact of the virus. The first of which was the way the private sector was coopted, and in fact nearly nationalised, to help fight the spread. While the debate went on in the rest of the world on whether there was a role for the private sector in this public health emergency or not, the AP government wasted no time in roping in the ubiquitous private health facility.

A high-level committee led by the Chief Minister himself was set up to monitor the situation. At the local level village and ward secretariats were deployed for cluster management as well as for surveying and supplying essential commodities in the designated containment zones. The WHO was brought in as a partner to lend technical expertise on Covid-19 response emphasising testing, contact tracing, containment planning, isolation, and treatment.