Andhra Pradesh PGCET scheduled to commence on June 10

VISAKHAPATNAM : The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2024 notification for the eligibility test for PG courses in the Andhra Pradesh universities and affiliated colleges, was released on Monday.

Convener G Sasibhushan Rao said in a press release on Monday that applications will be accepted online until May 4, with hall tickets available for download on May 31.

The exams are scheduled to commence on June 10. Furthermore, OC candidates should pay Rs 850, BC candidates Rs 750, while SC/ST, and Divyang students are required to pay Rs 650 as application fees.

Applications will be accepted with a delinquent fee of Rs 500 from May 5 to 15, and with a fee of Rs 1,000 from May 16 to 25. Candidates will have the opportunity to correct mistakes in their applications from May 27 to 29. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the AP PG CET website.