Take measures to tackle soaring temperatures, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directs dist collectors

VIJAYAWADA : With the onset of summer, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh during a video conference held with the district collectors on Monday.

He reviewed the arrangements made for drinking water, power supply, MGNREGS works and disbursement of pensions.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) was directed to take up programmes to create awareness among people about the precautions to be taken in view of the increased temperatures. It was also directed to issue early warnings for heatwaves.

The CS said MGNREGS works must be completed by 10.30 am and drinking water shelters should be arranged for them. He also asked the officials to arrange for emergency medical kits at those shelters.

Education department officials were directed to ensure that school children do not face any inconvenience in the summer. Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash said schools are being run half day from 7.40 am to 12.30 pm.

He informed that the water will be released from the Prakasam Barrage on April 4 through Eluru, Bandar, and Ryves canals to the Right Main canal of Nagarjuna Sagar project on April 8. He cautioned the collectors to ensure water must not be diverted to aquaculture and pisciculture tanks and see that even tail-end areas of the canals receive the water.