Two turncoats, ex-minister among 114 Congress candidates for Assembly polls

AMARAVATI: Two turncoats and a former minister are among the candidates for 114 Assembly seats announced by Congress for the May 13 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Former Andhra Pradesh primary education minister S Sailajanath has been announced as the candidate from Singanamala (SC) constituency.

Sailajanath had also worked as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Two turncoats, V Rakada Eliza and Toguru Arthur, who quit YSRCP after they failed to get a ticket, found a place in the list of candidates.

Eliza has been fielded from Chintalapudi (SC) constituency and Arhtur from Nandikotkuru (SC), the same constituencies from which they had won as YSRCP candidates in the 2019 Assembly elections.

YS Sharmila Reddy, president, APCC noted that the names of the remaining candidates will be announced in a few days after she participated in a prayer meeting at her father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's grave in Idupulupaya, Kadapa district.