ECI appoints three special observers for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : The Election Commission of India has deployed Special General, Police and Expenditure observers in Andhra Pradesh. They include former IAS officer Ram Mohan Mishra (General Special Observer), retired IPS officer Deepak Mishra (Police Special Observer), and retired IRS officer Neena Nigam (Special Expenditure Observer.)

“Recognising the challenges posed by the influence of money, muscle, and misinformation, the ECI has appointed Special Observers for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies 2024 to oversee the electoral process with strict vigilance. Special Observers appointed are former civil servants with a brilliant track record of domain expertise and election process,” an official release said.

Special Observers (General and Police) have been deployed in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar where the population is more than 7 crore, along with States of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where the simultaneous elections to the Assemblies are to be held.