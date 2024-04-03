ECI orders transfer of Guntur Range IG, 5 SPs, 3 collectors

VIJAYAWADA : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the transfer of an IG rank officer, five Superintendents of Police, and three district election officers (Collectors) ahead of the general elections. The ECI said the officers stood transferred with immediate effect.
There were complaints against some of the SPs for their failure to maintain law and order. The Guntur Range IG and Palnadu SP were reportedly transferred for their failure to manage crowds during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign last month.
In the communication sent to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, the ECI also directed that the cops should hand over the charge to the officer immediately below in rank.
“These officers should not be assigned to any election related work till completion of simultaneous elections to the Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha,” the ECI said.
The ECI asked the Chief Secretary to send a panel of three IAS officers for appointing them as DEOs for the three districts and also a panel of three IPS officers for appointment as SPs to the five districts.
The ECI has also asked for the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) grading for the last five years and also Vigilance Clearance to the Commission.
According to sources, the ECI received complaints against these officials for alleged failure to maintain law and order and also in curbing irregularities in preparation of voters list.
Among the officers transferred were Guntur Range IG G Pala Raju and Palnadu SP Y Ravi Sankar Reddy.
Sources said the ECI took action against them for the lapses in the security during the public meeting of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine in which Narendra Modi participated in Chilakaluripet last month.
The police could not control the crowd which damaged the public address system leading to disruption of Modi’s speech.
There were also allegations that the police had prevented several vehicles from reaching the public meeting venue at the behest of the ruling party.