ECI orders transfer of Guntur Range IG, 5 SPs, 3 collectors

VIJAYAWADA : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the transfer of an IG rank officer, five Superintendents of Police, and three district election officers (Collectors) ahead of the general elections. The ECI said the officers stood transferred with immediate effect.

There were complaints against some of the SPs for their failure to maintain law and order. The Guntur Range IG and Palnadu SP were reportedly transferred for their failure to manage crowds during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign last month.

In the communication sent to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, the ECI also directed that the cops should hand over the charge to the officer immediately below in rank.

“These officers should not be assigned to any election related work till completion of simultaneous elections to the Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha,” the ECI said.