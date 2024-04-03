Nine mandals in AP experience severe heatwave, forecasts warn of similar situation on Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Tuesday reported that nine mandals in the State have experienced severe heatwave and 68 mandals experienced heatwave conditions. It also predicted heatwave conditions in two mandals on Wednesday.

The APSDMA heatwave report indicated that among the nine mandals experiencing severe heatwave conditions, five were in Kadapa, three were in Nandyal, and one was in Krishna. Peddaparupudi in Krishna, Bandi Atmakur, Mahananandi, Gospadu in Nandyal, and Veerapunayanipalle, Vemula, Chapad, Pendlimari and Thandur in Kadapa experienced severe heatwave.

Of the 68 mandals reporting heatwave conditions, 19 were in Kadapa district, 14 in the Nandyal district, five each in Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts, four each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, and Sri Satya Sai districts, three in Prakasam, two each in Chittoor, Anantapur and Nellore districts, one each in Tirupati, Annamaiah, Eluru and Visakhapatnam districts.