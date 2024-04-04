22-year-old AP student dies as four-wheeler topples in US

GUNTUR : A 22-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh reportedly killed in a road accident in the USA on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Achanta Revanth, was a native of Bodavada village in Bapatla district. After completing BTech, Revanth went to the US in December, 2023 to pursue MS at Dakota State University in Madison.

According to the reports reaching here, the victim, on the fateful April 2, along with three other friends was heading to attend a birthday party. Due to sudden weather change, the road was completely blanketed with thick fog, making the four-wheeler on which Revanth was travelling lose control and turn turtle.

All three passengers suffered severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where Revanth died while receiving treatment, a few hours after the incident.

According to his relatives, the body of Revanth is expected to arrive in Guntur by the end of this week.