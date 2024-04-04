Case booked against TDP leader in Budvel assigned lands scam

VIJAYAWADA : Brahmanakotkur police of Nandyal district on Wednesday registered a case against former IPS officer and TDP leader M Sivananda Reddy based on a complaint received from Hyderabad city police.

It may be recalled that the TDP leader gave a slip to the Hyderabad police in Nandikotkur, when they arrived to arrest him on Monday.

According to Hyderabad police, the complaint pertained to the issue of assigned lands in Budvel. Some land assignees approached a local real estate broker, seeking house plots in a disputed land. In turn, the broker approached Sivananda Reddy, who had resigned from the Police Department as non-cadre SP in 2008 and was running a real estate and construction business.

Sivananda Reddy, fully aware of litigation issues associated with the land, promised the assignees of land allotment using his influence.

Further, the former IPS officer-turned-realtor lured the land assignees by offering Rs 12,000 per square yard, against the high market value of the land in the surrounding area.

The police investigation revealed that Sivananda Reddy, along with others, lobbied to change the nature of the disputed land at various levels between 2021 and 2023. Their bid resulted in issuance of a memo directing MRO of Rajendranagar to allot developed plots through conveyance deeds to the assignees and encroachers.