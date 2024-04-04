Health crisis at NID new campus in Amravati causes concern

VIJAYAWADA : Students at the National Institute of Design (NID) in Amravati find themselves in distress as several of them have reportedly fallen ill following the recent transition to a new campus. The shift from the transit campus at Acharya Nagarjuna University to the partially constructed campus has led to a myriad of health issues among them.

It was reported that nearly 40 have allegedly fallen ill. Additionally, 50 students have opted to return to their homes.

Earlier, the students on April 1, protested and boycotted classes, alleging that the college relocation has resulted in various issues, including food poisoning. It is to be remembered that the administration moved the NID AP from its transit campus in Guntur to the new rural campus in Amaravati as the lease period of the transit campus expired in December 2023.

Student leaders alleged that in March, the administration relocated the campus to an unfinished hostel and college building in Sakhamuru in Amaravati. Upon arrival, 23 students were hospitalised, with 40 others feeling unwell. The lack of proper healthcare facilities and ambulance services on the new campus worsened the situation.

K Prasanna Kumar, State President of the SFI, expressed solidarity with the protesting students and warned that if the administration does not respond within a couple of days, students from across the State would join the protest.