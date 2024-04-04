Man set on fire by minors in Visakhapatnam; succumbs to injuries

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident in Chinna Uppada village, Bheemili mandal in Visakhapatnam, a man identified as Semala Nagabhushanam, aged 35, was set on fire by three minors. Nagabhushanam, a supervisor at INS Kalinga, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH).

According to Bheemili Circle Inspector D. Ramesh, the altercation stemmed from Nagabhushanam's confrontation with a group of boys from Pedda Uppada and Chapala Dibbadipalem villages. The confrontation reportedly arose when the victim scolded three minors for their alleged unruly behaviour towards girls near his house.

The situation escalated when the boys targeted Nagabhushanam, dousing him with a flammable substance believed to be thinner used in paints and setting him ablaze. Nagabhushanam sustained severe burn injuries, and despite being rushed to KGH by locals, he tragically succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The Bheemili police have taken the three accused minors into custody, and a case has been registered.