Ugadi special offers at Vegas Jewellers till April 30

GUNTUR : On the occasion of Ugadi, Vegas Jewellers in Labbipet, Vijayawada announced special offers on gold purchase available till April 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanama Naveen said that special offers include a discount of Rs 250 per gram on gold purchase, Rs 50 discount on exchange of old gold, and diamond jewellery at Rs 54,000 per carat, and no making/wastage charges on polki jewellery. They also announced the winners of lucky draw held from March 1 to 31, on the occasion of one year anniversary of Vegas Jewellers.

Vasanta Adiseshamma, resident of Vijayawada, N Roshini, and V Venkata Ramana from Guntur won the lucky draw contest and received diamond necklaces. We are constantly striving to make available quality jewellery with latest designs to our customers, he added.