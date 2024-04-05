Andhra Pradesh: Naidu gets notice for MCC violation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has issued a notice to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu directing him to explain his stand on derogatory remarks made against the YSRC and Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu has been directed to give explanation within 48 hours from the time of receipt of the notice.

After going through a complaint filed by the YSRC that Naidu made personal remarks against Jagan in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his electioneering at Yemmiganur, Markapuram and Bapatla constituencies on March 31, the CEO issued the notice to Naidu citing that as per the MCC provisions, the use of provocative and inflammatory statements, intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency, and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate the level playing field. The spirit of the MCC is not just avoidance of a direct violation. It also prohibits attempts to vitiate the electoral space through suggestive or indirect statements or innuendos, the CEO stated in the notice, citing the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

In the complaint filed by YSRC general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, it was alleged that Naidu while addressing the people in the above mentioned Assembly constituencies made vilifying and derogatory remarks against the YSRC and Jagan and enclosed the relevant URL addresses and a pen drive containing the speeches of the TDP chief.

The complaint read that Naidu had indulged in name-calling and referring to Jagan as a monster, animal, thief and various other insulting and offensive terms. It was further complained that the TDP chief used inappropriate vocabulary and abusive language, made false, unsubstantiated and unverified allegations, and personal attacks against Jagan transgressing the limits of decency deliberately intended to bring down the reputation of the YSRC chief and other members of the party and also to vitiate the level playing field, and urged the ECI to look into the matter.

After going through the complaint and viewing the speeches of Naidu furnished in the pen drive, the Election Commission felt that the remarks are prima facie in violation of the provisions of the MCC and issued notice to Naidu directing him to give explanation.

It was mentioned in the notice that in case there was no response from Naidu’s side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that he had nothing to say in this regard, and a report will be sent to the ECI to take appropriate action. Similarly, notices were also issued to Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh for his derogatory remarks against Naidu.