AP: New officials posted in place of the transferred

VIJAYAWADA: Days after transferring three IAS and six IPS officers in the State, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday posted new officers to the posts. Senior IPS officer Sarvashresta Tripathi was appointed as the IG of Guntur Range.

Following complaints of alleged failure to maintain law and order by the police and also to rectify anomalies in the voters’ list by the District Collectors (District Election Officers), the ECI had transferred the Guntur Range IG, Superintendents of Police of five districts, and collectors of three districts. The ECI said the officials should not be posted for any election related duties.