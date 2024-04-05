AP: New officials posted in place of the transferred

VIJAYAWADA: Days after transferring three IAS and six IPS officers in the State, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday posted new officers to the posts. Senior IPS officer Sarvashresta Tripathi was appointed as the IG of Guntur Range.
Following complaints of alleged failure to maintain law and order by the police and also to rectify anomalies in the voters’ list by the District Collectors (District Election Officers), the ECI had transferred the Guntur Range IG, Superintendents of Police of five districts, and collectors of three districts. The ECI said the officials should not be posted for any election related duties.
The ECI directed the State Chief Secretary to send the names of officials for appointing them in place of the transferred. On the recommendation of the CS, the ECI approved the posting of new officials. The ECI directed the officials to take charge by 8 pm on Thursday.