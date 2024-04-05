Oppn alliance sought transfer of officers to demoralise YSRC govt: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his sister-in-law and BJP State president D Purandeswari, lodged complaints against the YSRC government with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Reacting to the transfer of certain IAS and IPS officers by the ECI, Sajjala said Naidu had lodged the complaints against the government through Purandeswari and TDP leaders within the BJP.

Accusing the BJP State chief of lodging complaints against the officials to demoralise the government machinery and create confusion, he said, “There were reports that complaints have been lodged against 20 IPS officers. If one thinks that officials are acting at the behest of YSRC, we can also assume that all officials working under the Narendra Modi government are working on the directions of the BJP.”

Pointing out that Purandeswari has served as a Union minister and Naidu as chief minister, Sajjala said, “If the Opposition is facing issues with an official, they should lodge a complaint, but keep the government out of it because the administration goes into the hands of the ECI once the election notification is issued. They should know that not all the officials work in favour of the government.”

As the Opposition does not have anything to boast about before the public, it is exerting pressure and the Election Commission of India is succumbing to it, he alleged.

Stating that the ECI did not specify any reason for the transfer of officials, Sajjala said, “If you say that action is taken against some officer for the incident that happened in the public meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chilakaluripet, one should be aware that the PM’s security comes under the purview of the SPG. The State police have no major role to play in it.”

Sajjala added that Purandeswari and Naidu sought the transfer of officials as they were now part of the NDA.

“We do not want to manage institutions. We trust the people and we will ask them to vote for us if they believe that they have benefitted by our governance,” he said.