Chief Electoral Officer issues notice to Jagan for calling Naidu sadist, cruel, habitual offender

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Sunday issued a notice to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his adverse remarks against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during his public meetings at Puthalapattu and other places as part of the YSRC’s ‘Memanta Siddham’.

The CEO directed Jagan to respond to the notice within 48 hours. The YSRC president had termed Naidu cruel, deceitful and sadist during his speech.

The notice was issued based on a complaint lodged by TDP national general secretary Varla Ramaiah on April 5 alleging that Jagan’s remarks during his public meeting on April 3 were violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Jagan also termed Naidu a ‘habitual offender’, who made it a profession to deceive the people.

Similarly, in another public meeting, Jagan remarked that Naidu was aiming at the Chief Minister post to fleece the blood of the poor like the character Pasupathi in Telugu film Arundhati. Further, he also blamed Naidu responsible for the death of 31 elderly men and women who could not walk to nearby secretariats as the TDP was behind the ECI barring volunteers from disbursing pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries, Ramaiah complained.

Ramaiah informed the CEO that Jagan in one of his speeches said, “Is this man called Chandrababu Naidu a human being or a sadist?”

“The CEO has gone through the complaint and found that the said remarks are, prima facie, in violation of the directions of the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India,’’ Mukesh Kumar Meena said, and directed Jagan to respond to the notice.