My focus is on basic needs of tribals: Kothapalli Geetha, BJP MP candidate for Araku

Kothapalli Geetha, BJP MP candidate for Araku, has underlined the need for intervention from the Centre to foster development and welfare in Andhra Pradesh. In an interview with Usha Peri, Kothapalli Geetha outlined her main priorities for Araku constituency, focusing on infrastructure gaps, environmental concerns in tourism, and land issues affecting tribal communities.
Could you narrate your journey from running an NGO to becoming a politician?
I began my career as a bank officer before transitioning to the deputy collector. Later, I established an NGO called Gita Society, which continues its operations today. My aspiration to serve the humanity led me to enter politics, specifically to advocate for my tribal community. In 2013, I joined the YSRC, believing in the potential for a positive change under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. I was elected as an MP for Araku in the 2014 elections, but parted ways with Jagan due to issues regarding mutual respect. In 2018, I founded my own party, the Jana Jagruthi Party, with a focus on serving marginalised communities. However, facing challenges, I decided to merge my party with the BJP in 2019, acknowledging the leadership of Narendra Modi, whom I admire for his commitment to tribal welfare.
What are your main priorities for the region?
In line with my priorities for 2014, my focus remains on addressing the basic needs of tribal communities, who have endured significant struggles. During my previous tenure as an MP, utilising MPLADS funds, we allocated `5,000 crore for the construction of roads, facilitated access to electricity, and introduced fibernet services. However, numerous areas still lack basic amenities. Therefore, if re-elected, my primary objectives will revolve around ensuring access to food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for youth, as well as promoting sports and entrepreneurship initiatives for women in the region.
Tourism in Araku Valley has raised concerns about environmental degradation. How do you plan to balance tourism and environmental protection?
To strike a balance between tourism and the environment, we plan to collaborate with NGOs and set up industries that produce alternatives to plastics.
Land issues concerning tribal communities have been a challenge in Araku. How do you address these issues?
As a Schedule 5 area, only the tribals have rights over the land. However, we have observed numerous encroachments recently. We will take stringent action against the violators shortly after assuming power.
How do you address the mining issue?
Araku has turned into an ATM for Jagan, with people engaging in looting and illegal mining. We will initiate a drive to halt illegal mining and ensure effective implementation of the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.
Why should people vote for you?
Today, India is recognised as a global leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The YSRC government has neglected both development and welfare, relying solely on superficial welfare schemes to create an illusion. For a State to thrive in terms of development and welfare, intervention and support from the Centre are crucial, a fact that the public has already recognised.
How is the coordination among the alliance parties?
Wonderful! Our aim is to dethrone the ‘ten-headed Ravanasura’ and dismantle his ‘monarchy’.