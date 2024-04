VIJAYAWADA : The burning of a large number of papers and documents near the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Kunchanapalli village sparked a political furore Monday with the TDP leaders alleging that the CID put the documents and important articles of evidence on fire intentionally.

There were reports that the SIT, which is probing several cases involving TDP leaders and collected sensitive data during their questioning, had set afire to documents and important evidence. TDP leaders including Nara Lokesh and others accused the CID officials and suspected a conspiracy behind the burning of the documents.

Lokesh criticised that some All India Service (AIS) officers in the state have given up their profession and transformed themselves into JPS (Jagan Police Service). He also alleged that important documents and fake evidence pertaining to important cases filed against TDP leaders were burnt on the premises of SIT office under the direction of CID officer K Raghurami Reddy.

“Raghurami Reddy collected personal information without permission. Knowing that days are numbered for the YSRC party, the documents were burnt to cover their tracks. This is the first time in the history of the country that some IPS officers, who are supposed to uphold law, have committed such a crime,” Lokesh posted in X.

Responding to the reports and accusations, CID officials issued a press release rebutting the reports and allegations levelled against them.

Evidence related to 5 cases filed in ACB court, says IGP

In a statement issued by IGP Kolli Raghurami Reddy, they condemned the allegations and explained that charge sheets, case diaries and originals of evidence pertaining to five cases had been filed in the Vijayawada ACB court periodically.

“Each chargesheet is accompanied by 8,000 to 10,000 pages of documentary evidence and each case has 12 to 40 accused. While printing documents, papers are getting stuck up owing to heating up of photocopier machines. There is no truth in the allegations that evidence are fabricated against certain persons and documents pertaining to Heritage Food Pvt Ltd and ITR of persons were illegally obtained and thus destroyed.”