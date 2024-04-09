CPI, CPM & Congress strike a deal on seat-sharing in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Seat-sharing between the CPM, CPI, and Congress has been finalised after several rounds of talks. While the CPM is set to contest one Lok Sabha and five Assembly Constituency seats, CPI will contest one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly segments. The CPM, too, is likely to get five more Assembly seats. However, an agreement to this effect is yet to be finalised.

In a press release, CPM State secretary V Srinivas said party leader Pachipenta Appalanarasa will contest the ST-reserved Araku Lok Sabha segment. Regarding Assembly segments, he said Lotha Rama Rao will contest from Rampachodavaram, D Gangaraju from Araku, M Ramana from Kurupam, all three reserved for STs, M Jaggunaidu from Gajuwaka, Ch Babu Rao from Vijayawada Central, K Venkateswara Rao from Gannavaram, Jonna Shiva Shankar from Mangalagiri, M Ramesh from Nellore city, D Ghous Desai from Kurnool and U Adilakshmi from Santa Nuthalapadu Assembly constituency.

The CPI is set to contest the Guntur Lok Sabha seat and Vijayawada West, Visakhapatnam West, Anantapur, Pattikonda, Tirupati, Rajampet, Eluru and Kamalapuram Assembly constituencies.