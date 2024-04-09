Ensure pupils stay hydrated: AP School Education Principal Secretary

VIJAYAWADA : To prioritise student health, School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash announced on Monday the continuation of the ‘water bell’ initiative even after the re-opening of schools on June 12. Prakash stated, “We are committed to ensuring that students stay hydrated throughout the academic year.”

Under this hydration breaks policy, district education officials have been directed to monitor the maintenance of the water bell daily until the end of the current academic year on April 23.

Additionally, posters highlighting the significance of hydration, particularly based on the colour of urine, will be prominently displayed in front of every urinal and toilet block.

Explaining the significance of urine colour, Praveen Prakash elaborated, “Mainly if the urine comes without any colour it is clear and it means that you are drinking a lot of water. A light brown colour means you are healthy and drinking enough water. A light yellow colour is normal and a sign of good health. A dark yellow colour means that you are drinking less water and the body needs some water. If it is honey-coloured, it means that the body is not getting enough water.”