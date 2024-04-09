I had raised ‘Jai Jagan’ slogan too, says Sharmila

KADAPA: On day four of her poll campaign in Mydukur of YSR district, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy continued her onslaught against the YSRC government and called her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inept.

When a YSRC activist raised ‘Jai Jagan’ slogan, she asked him what development the Chief Minister had done. Much to her dismay the youngster responded saying that he will support Jagan as the YSRC president has been with them for more than 10 years. He pointed out that the concerns raised by Sharmila were personal issues and they would have no impact on district politics. However, he added that he respects Sharmila as she is the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Unfazed by the criticism, the APCC chief continued her tirade against her brother. “In the past, I too had raised ‘Jai Jagan’ slogan, hoping that he would fulfil the aspirations of YSR. When he was in jail, I took out a 3,200-km padayatra to drum up support for him,” she reminded the gathering.

After becoming Chief Minister, Jagan forgot his promises and ignored the development of the State. “Has he implemented total prohibition in a phased manner as promised? What happened to special category status? What happened to Polavaram? Where is the capital of the State?” she asked.