Marine fishing ban from April 15 to June 14 in AP

VIJAYAWADA : Commissioner of Fisheries, A Surya Kumari, underscores the importance of conserving marine resources with the implementation of a marine fishing ban. She said, “All the fishermen are requested to observe ‘Ban on Marine Fishing’ strictly as was done in the previous years, in order to have good catches during the post-ban period and to sustain fishery wealth for the future.”

The Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Department of Andhra Pradesh have issued ban orders on marine fishing. Effective from April 15 to June 14 , spanning 61 days, this ban applies to all registered Mechanised & Motorised fishing vessels fitted with OBM & IBM along the entire coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The objective of this ban is to ensure the conservation of marine species during their breeding season, particularly the majority of prawn and fish species. Commissioner Surya Kumari warns that any violation of these orders will result in penalties under the law, including the seizure of boats and catches, hefty fines, and the discontinuation of government subsidies and benefits provided to fishermen.