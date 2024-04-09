Opposition in AP invites suggestions for People’s Manifesto

VIJAYAWADA: The tripartite alliance of TDP, BJP and JSP has decided to make people partners in the formulation of the People’s Manifesto. Leaders of the three parties released a WhatsApp number 8341130393 on Monday, seeking public feedback and suggestions.
Addressing a joint press conference, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said the alliance’s main objective is to end the ‘demonic rule’ of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh.
Stating that people are eagerly waiting for the end of Jagan’s rule, he explained, “The very objective of forming the tripartite alliance was to put an end to the destructive rule of Jagan, which is mired in corruption and nepotism. The top leadership of the alliance decided to take people along in this huge task and bring out a people’s manifesto.”
Elaborating further, Jana Sena leader Gade Venkateswara Rao said people’s suggestions will be taken into consideration for preparing the final draft of the manifesto. “All we want is to restore democracy in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said the people’s manifesto will be in tune with the saffron party’s motto of Antyodaya, which means benefits should reach the last man standing. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Vikasit Andhra Pradesh is paramount for a Vikasit Bharat. This is only possible with Modi at the helm of affairs at the Centre and Chandrababu Naidu in the State,” he remarked.
It may be pointed out that before the tripartite alliance was announced, both the TDP and JSP had announced various schemes that would be part of their manifesto. Later, a six-member joint manifesto committee, comprising leaders from both parties, agreed to include the TDP’s Super Six guarantees and the five-point agenda of Jana Sena in the combined manifesto.
The eleven assurances include Maha Shakti for women empowerment and welfare, Sowbhayga Padha to provide subsidy to youngsters for setting up their MSMEs, which would further create jobs, supply drinking water to every household, uplift of BCs, Sampanna Andhra Pradesh (inclusive growth), poverty alleviation, Amaravati as the capital city, and free sand.
After the BJP joined the alliance, a few more assurances had to be included. Additionally, it was decided that the draft manifesto would be tweaked by taking public feedback and suggestions.