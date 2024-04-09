Opposition in AP invites suggestions for People’s Manifesto

VIJAYAWADA: The tripartite alliance of TDP, BJP and JSP has decided to make people partners in the formulation of the People’s Manifesto. Leaders of the three parties released a WhatsApp number 8341130393 on Monday, seeking public feedback and suggestions.

Addressing a joint press conference, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said the alliance’s main objective is to end the ‘demonic rule’ of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that people are eagerly waiting for the end of Jagan’s rule, he explained, “The very objective of forming the tripartite alliance was to put an end to the destructive rule of Jagan, which is mired in corruption and nepotism. The top leadership of the alliance decided to take people along in this huge task and bring out a people’s manifesto.”

Elaborating further, Jana Sena leader Gade Venkateswara Rao said people’s suggestions will be taken into consideration for preparing the final draft of the manifesto. “All we want is to restore democracy in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.