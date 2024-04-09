SRM-AP inaugurates NMR Spectrometer

VIJAYAWADA : In a major leap forward for scientific research, SRM University-AP inaugurated the 400 MHz NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) Spectrometer, procured through the DST-FIST programme on Monday.

The inauguration heralds a new era of precision and insight in scientific exploration. This instrument will unravel the mysteries of molecular structures and catalyse groundbreaking discoveries in the realm of chemistry and beyond.

Dr S Mannathan, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, offered demonstration of the equipment’s operation, highlighting its advanced features and functionalities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora emphasised the transformative impact the new NMR Spectrometer will have on research and academic pursuits within the Department of Chemistry and beyond.

Executive Director - Research, SRM Group of Institutions, Prof D Narayana Rao, said, “The addition of this advanced equipment will significantly enhance the research capabilities, opening new avenues for exploration and discovery.”

Advisor VS Rao lauded the team for their achievement, stating, “This state-of-the-art equipment embodies our commitment to providing cutting-edge resources for our researchers and fostering a culture of innovation and discovery.’’